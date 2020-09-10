As of February 7, he confided in personal that the Covid-19 was a “lethal factor” however put its seriousness into perspective in his public speeches.

“This virus is way deadlier than essentially the most extreme flu.” Right here is an excerpt from what we hear Donald Trump say to Bob Woordward, within the recordings made public by the journalist and transcribed in his newest guide on the American president, entitled Rage. These recordings come from a sequence of phone interviews recorded with the settlement of the President of america. Eight weeks earlier than the presidential election, the publication of extracts from this guide and the printed of the recordings on Wednesday, September 9 provoked a powerful response from Democratic candidate Joe Biden who denounced a “treason” vis-à-vis the American individuals.

“I at all times wished to attenuate [le danger]“, acknowledged the president in a recorded phone dialog with Bob Woodward on March 19, transcribed within the guide titled Rage. The American president has, actually, lengthy publicly described the Covid-19 as “easy flu” or from “hoax” got here from the Democratic camp to destabilize it. Nevertheless, a number of weeks earlier, on February 7, he defined to the identical journalist how a lot Covid-19 was “a lethal factor”.

“It is sickening. He had the knowledge. He knew the hazard. (…) He lied to the People”, lamented Joe Biden. For her half, Nancy Pelosi, Democratic President of the Home of Representatives, thought-about that these exchanges demonstrated “weak spot” of the American president. “He didn’t know the way to answer the problem”, she stated on the MSNBC channel, additionally denouncing “his contempt for science”.

Requested Wednesday from the White Home, Donald Trump defended his very controversial file, like his statements. “I have been very open, whether or not it is with Woodward or whoever it’s: we won’t gas the panic.”, he stated. “I do not need individuals to be afraid, I do not wish to create panic”, hammered the president who had affirmed, originally of the pandemic, that the virus would ultimately disappear “as if by a miracle”.

The administration of the epidemic, which has killed greater than 190,000 individuals in america, has earned Donald Trump very robust criticism, from his opponents but in addition from scientists and a few elected officers from his personal camp. He’s accused of getting despatched contradictory and confused alerts, but in addition of getting lacked compassion within the face of the devastation brought on by this virus. Ballot after ballot, a really massive majority of People severely choose its motion on this entrance.