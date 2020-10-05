Tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, October 2, Donald Trump granted himself a discharge from the hospital to greet his sympathizers. Sunday, October 4, from his limousine, hidden behind a window, the American president greeted his activists. From the military institution where he is being treated, Donald Trump announced his release: “It was a very interesting adventure. I learned a lot about the Covid, because here it’s a real school“he said.
The tenant of the White House had remained silent on social networks Friday, October 2, before appearing at his office, looking defeated. This strategic exit is a communication operation intended to reassure its militants. At the foot of Trump Tower, his fans support him: “We love it! He’s not doing very well right now, but he’s gonna get over it, he’s a fighter“, expresses an activist. AT hospital, Donald Trump receives experimental treatments. Its doctors show their optimism: “If it continues to look as good as it does today, we hope to release it tomorrow.“said Brian Garibaldi, physician at Walter Reed Hospital.
The JT
The other subjects of the news
Leave a Reply