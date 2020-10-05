Tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, October 2, Donald Trump granted himself a discharge from the hospital to greet his sympathizers. Sunday, October 4, from his limousine, hidden behind a window, the American president greeted his activists. From the military institution where he is being treated, Donald Trump announced his release: “It was a very interesting adventure. I learned a lot about the Covid, because here it’s a real school“he said.

The tenant of the White House had remained silent on social networks Friday, October 2, before appearing at his office, looking defeated. This strategic exit is a communication operation intended to reassure its militants. At the foot of Trump Tower, his fans support him: “We love it! He’s not doing very well right now, but he’s gonna get over it, he’s a fighter“, expresses an activist. AT hospital, Donald Trump receives experimental treatments. Its doctors show their optimism: “If it continues to look as good as it does today, we hope to release it tomorrow.“said Brian Garibaldi, physician at Walter Reed Hospital.

The JT

