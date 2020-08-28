The American president assured that “hundreds of millions of doses” of vaccine will be “quickly available”.

It was one of the highlights of Donald Trump’s closing speech at the Republican convention. The US president promised Thursday, August 27 a total victory over the coronavirus pandemic thanks to the design this year of a vaccine whose “hundreds of millions of doses will be quickly available”, he assured. “We will defeat the virus, end the pandemic and emerge stronger than ever”, he said.

This year we will have a safe and effective vaccine and together we will defeat the virusDonald trumpat the republicans convention

“We will produce a vaccine before the end of the year, and maybe even sooner!”, he insisted, assuring that this objective will be achieved thanks to the “scientific genius of America”.

President Trump on the coronavirus pandemic: “Together we will crush the virus.” # RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/ShskQQd4PN – Cheddar (@cheddar) August 28, 2020

Less than 70 days before the presidential election, Donald Trump is the subject of criticism even in his own camp for his procrastination in the face of the Covid-19 epidemic, which he promised for a time would disappear by “miracle”. Americans do not like the way he is handling this unprecedented health crisis, which has claimed more than 180,000 lives in the United States. According to the average of the polls established by the site FiveThirtyEight, 58.2% disapprove of its response to the pandemic.