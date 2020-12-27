As he is about to leave the White House, Donald Trump intends to use his right of pardon (authorized by the American Constitution) in his own way, to protect his loyal friends or his closest collaborators. Thus, he decided to pardon his former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, and his former advisor Roger Stone. The two parties are implicated in the investigation into suspicions of Russian interference during the 2016 presidential election.

Donald Trump also pardoned the father of Jared Kushner (his son-in-law). Charles Kushner had indeed been convicted of tax evasion in 2004. In addition, four ex-agents of a sulphurous private security company were pardoned. This decision, in particular, is cringe in the country, because those concerned were guilty of the murders of Iraqi civilians in 2007. Their boss at the time is also a fierce supporter of Donald Trump. The majority of those pardoned therefore have, from near or far, a personal link with the president.