Presidential pardon is a right guaranteed and granted by the US Constitution. Donald Trump has used it extensively since Wednesday, December 23, to pardon relatives, friends or ex-collaborators, such as Paul Manafort, his former campaign manager. This is also the case of Roger Stone, a former adviser who is involved in the investigation into the suspicion of Russian interference in the 2016 elections, of Jared Kushner’s father, Charles, convicted of tax evasion, or of four ex-agents. of a private security company guilty of murdering civilians in Badgad in 2007.

What most of the beneficiaries have in common is that they have personal or political ties to President Donald Trump. For the Democratic Party, this is an abuse of power. “Corruption binds them all”, denounces Amy Klobuchar, senator from Massachusetts. In his own camp, too, Republican Senator Ben Sasse speaks of“a method rotten to the core”. Meanwhile, the British media ironically broadcast photos of Donald Trump playing golf.