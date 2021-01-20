This will be one of the last actions of his mandate. Donald Trump pardoned 73 people and commuted 70 sentences, Wednesday, January 20. Among the 73 people that Donald Trump has pardoned is his former adviser Steve Bannon. The latter is accused of having duped thousands of investors who thought they had invested to fulfill one of his candidate’s main electoral promises, to build a wall along the border with Mexico, recalls the Canadian media La Presse. Instead, he’s accused of embezzling over a million dollars.

One of the last decisions of Trump, a few hours before the end of his mandate: to grant the presidential pardon to 143 people including his ex adviser Steve Bannon (implied in a case of trafficking of funds) pic.twitter.com/aUW4YTXp6i – Gregory Philipps (@gregphil) January 20, 2021

According to New-York Times, “Donald Trump retains the power to grant other graces – including theoretically for himself and members of his family – until Wednesday noon, when his four-year term expires.” But Donald Trump’s name is not on the list communicated by the White House.