According to the “New York Times”, the American president also paid no taxes for ten years. The candidate for his re-election denies and evokes “bogus information”.

The investigation could be potentially explosive, one month before the US presidential election. According to information from New York Times (in English) published on Sunday, September 27, Donald Trump paid only $ 750 in federal taxes in 2016, the year he was elected to the White House, then as much in 2017. He has paid no taxes for 10 of the previous 15 years .

According to the New York daily, Donald Trump escaped tax “largely because he declared more money losses than gains”. Among the many companies run by the business mogul, many have reported significant losses, including his golf clubs.

“The New York Times has obtained tax information for more than twenty years regarding Donald Trump and the hundreds of companies that make up his group, including detailed information about his first two years in office. This does not include his statements. personal income tax for 2018 or 2019 “, says the newspaper which promises new revelations in the coming days.

The American president himself brushed aside these revelations and claimed that they were“bogus, totally invented information”. “I paid a lot, and I paid a lot of state income taxes too, New York State taxes a lot”, he retorted. Unlike all his predecessors since the 1970s, Donald Trump, whose family group is not listed on the stock exchange and who has made his fortune a campaign argument, refuses to publish his tax returns and leads a legal fight for prevent them from being disclosed. Its lack of transparency fuels speculation on the extent of its wealth or on potential conflicts of interest.