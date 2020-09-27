Ruth Bader Ginsburg had expressed a final wish: “My dearest wish is not to be replaced until a new president has taken the oath. ”Not only did Donald Trump not respect him, but he did not wait for the progressive Supreme Court judge to be buried before appointing his replacement, in this case an ultra-conservative and anti-abortion Catholic judge, Amy Coney. Barrett. Member of a religious group, People of Praise, a charismatic Pentecostal movement, Amy Coney Barrett already knows the mysteries of the Supreme Court since she was the assistance of Judge Antonin Scala, who died in early 2016 and known for his conservative positions and its “originalist” reading of the Constitution (supposedly original meaning of the text, rather than in spirit).

Unheard of in the country’s political history

The Republicans will therefore launch the fastest confirmation attempt in Supreme Court history this week. According to the latest accounts, they have the necessary majority. Of the 53 senators on the right, only two announced that they preferred the president elected on November 3 to make this choice: Susan Collins (Maine), badly engaged in her race for re-election, and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska). Mitt Romney, the only Republican elected official to have voted for impeachment, has joined the group on this very sensitive subject which can “lock” the highest judicial body in the country for several decades. Mitch Mc Connell, Republican leader in the Upper House, can therefore count on 51 faithful. Yet another defection would not create internal chaos, since, in the event of a tie, the voice of Vice-President Mike Pence is decisive.

Hearings are scheduled to begin on October 12. Until then, Amy Coney Barrett will have to fill out the very long questionnaires, the basis on which she will be “cooked” by the senators. A final vote is scheduled a week before the November 3 election. Unheard of in the country’s political history. Do the Democrats have the means to prevent the maneuver? No, the “filibuster” (qualified majority of 60 senators required) has been abolished for this type of appointment. Can they slow down the process? Perhaps. They will undoubtedly mobilize all possible resources in order to extend it beyond November 3, in the hope that, on that day, the Senate topples on their side, a credible option, according to the latest polls. Even so, the mandate of outgoing elected officials, like that of the president, runs until the day of the latter’s inauguration, Wednesday, January 20. In this hypothesis, the outgoing Republican majority and beaten at the polls could still validate the nomination of Barrett.

Obamacare and the right to abortion in the sights

The Republicans, who have won the popular vote only once in the last seven presidential elections, would thus have a majority of 6 to 3 in the judicial body which, in fine, validates the laws … Obamacare and the law abortion would clearly be in the sights. But the Republicans’ eagerness seems to have a shorter term purpose: the presidential poll itself. Donald Trump, still largely behind in the polls, made no secret of it: he announced that he would respect a defeat only if it “emanates from a decision of the Supreme Court”. If they are beaten at the ballot box, the Republicans will bring the case before the court, which will not fail, as in 2000, to prove them right.