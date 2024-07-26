Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to his holiday home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, on Friday. a day after the Israeli leader met separately with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House.

Trump greeted the Israeli leader with a friendly gesture at the door of his mansion and the two greeted each other with a firm handshake before going inside, according to a video posted on social media by members of the former president’s campaign.

After welcoming the Israeli prime minister and his wife, Sara Netanyahu, the two entered the mansion for a meeting that is expected to take place behind closed doors and could last between two and three hours.

Police provide security at Mar-a-Lago, where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with former U.S. President Donald Trump, July 26, 2024. Photo:AFP

Netanyahu traveled to Washington this week to address Congress and urge elected officials to continue U.S. support for Israel. in its war against Hamas in Gaza.

After arriving at Fort Lauderdale airport, the Israeli president arrived at Mar-a-Lago around noon, whose surroundings were heavily policed ​​on Friday morning and the streets leading to the former president’s residence (2017-2021) were closed to traffic.

Around fifty pro-Palestinian protesters gathered on Southern Boulevard, the bridge that leads to the island of Palm Beach, where Trump’s mansion and social club are located in South Florida.

However, Palm Beach County police said they had set aside space on both sides of the road for people to wave or protest for or against the protest.

Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's motorcade travels to Mar-a-Lago, where Netanyahu is set to meet with former US President Donald Trump. Photo:AFP

Amid security concerns, especially following the recent assassination attempt on former President Trump, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said his department has been training for four years to provide protection to the former president and has never had a failure.

The meeting between Netanyahu and Kamala Harris

Netanyahu arrived in Florida from Washington, where he gave a speech in Congress on Wednesday and held a meeting with Biden and the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate on Thursday, Kamala Harris.

The likely Democratic presidential nominee after Biden dropped out of the race, warned Netanyahu that she “will not remain silent” in the face of human suffering in Gaza.

He told reporters he had a “frank and constructive” conversation with Netanyahu in which he backed Israel’s right to defend itself and the need to bring home hostages held by Hamas, but also insisted it was time to end the war.

“I just told Prime Minister Netanyahu that it’s time for the deal to be done. So to all of you who have been calling for a ceasefire and yearning for peace, I see you and I hear you. Let’s get the deal done to get a ceasefire and end the war,” Harris told reporters at the end of the meeting.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) shakes hands with US Vice President Kamala Harris (R) during a meeting in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office at the White House complex in Washington, DC, July 25, 2024. Photo:EFE

Netanyahu and Trump had already met before, when the Republican was president, although the latter criticized the Israeli prime minister for being one of the first to congratulate Biden when he was elected in the 2020 elections, whose results the former president still does not recognize.

Trump told the television show “Fox & Friends” on Thursday that Netanyahu was “very nice” to him in his speech to the US Congress, and expressed his appreciation that the Israeli leader came to visit him.

But, in the aforementioned program, Trump also warned Netanyahu that he needs to end the war, and soon.