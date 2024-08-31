United States|Donald Trump said in an interview with NBC News that six weeks is too short a period of time before imposing a ban on abortion.

Republicans presidential candidate and former president of the United States Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News on Friday that he would vote in his home state of Florida against enshrining the right to abortion in the constitution and repealing the ban on abortion after six weeks. The matter was reported by Reuters.

Trump made the announcement after giving an interview to NBC News. The interview had caused confusion, because in it Trump seemed to support the change proposal in question.

In his interview with NBC News, Trump stated, among other things, that six weeks is too short a time, which is why it should be extended. Under current Florida law, a person who becomes pregnant has six weeks to seek an abortion, after which it is no longer possible.

Opponents of abortion rights, especially among Trump’s supporters, openly criticized him after an interview with NBC News.

Abortion has become one of the central issues of the US presidential election. Democratic presidential candidate Terrible Harris supports the right to abortion. He has said in his statement that, as president, he would proudly sign the law repealing restrictions on the right to abortion.

The US Supreme Court overturned the broad abortion right in 2022. Since then, each state has been allowed to decide its own abortion laws.