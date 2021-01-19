Donald Trump is about to leave the White House. After a mandate at the head of the United States, the businessman will give way to Joe Biden. However, he continues to be talked about. On Monday, January 18, he announced, to everyone’s surprise, the reopening of American borders and the lifting of restrictions for travelers. A new affront to the Democrats, a little more than a week after the invasion of the Capitol.

On the eve of Joe Biden’s inauguration, Wednesday, January 20, Washington is almost deserted and has been placed under close surveillance. 190,000 flags were installed for the occasion, but this ceremony will be special because of the health situation and the current political context. On site Tuesday January 19, journalist Emmanuelle Lagarde explains: “Joe Biden’s nomination will be like no other. Usually several hundred thousand Americans come to Washington to attend. Tomorrow, there will be no public (…), no big parade in the streets of the capital. The essential will be well preserved with the taking of the oath of Joe Biden (…) as well as his inaugural speech, delivered to three former presidents. Donald Trump will not be present, a first for 150 years. The rest of the party will be virtual, with a big TV show hosted by Tom Hanks and the President himself. One way for Joe Biden, despite these very special circumstances, to address all Americans“.