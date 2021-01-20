Donald Trump’s exit “was not up to the presidency of the United States”, estimated Wednesday, January 20 on franceinfo Françoise Coste, historian, professor at the University of Toulouse 2, specialist of the American right and the Republican Party. The billionaire arrived at his luxury home in Mar-a-Lago, Fla. On Wednesday, Jan.20. He began his life as a former president, far from the spotlight this time on the swearing in of Joe Biden. “He left before everyone else arrived, it wasn’t very brave. It’s like he was escaping, like a thief”, she estimated.

franceinfo: How did you find the exit of Donald Trump?

Françoise Coste: It was not up to the presidency of the United States. It was a bit cheap. Leaving the White House at dawn, saying a few improvised words on the tarmac, it was not very dignified. Then it goes, there is YMCA. It’s a great song but for a bang, not to mark the end of a presidency. He left before everyone else arrived, it wasn’t very brave. It’s as if he’s escaping, like a thief. It was a bit pathetic. It lacked a little dignity, pomp.

In his speech, did he do the after-sales service of his four years as President of the United States?

It was a sort of summary of all his campaign speeches. A more or less boastful list of what he has achieved, and hardly speaks of the pandemic. He gave all his figures for the excellent American economy, but an excellence that came to an end in March 2020.

“He did not have a word about the fact that we passed the bar of 400,000 deaths from the pandemic in the United States, it was almost insulting to them.” Françoise Coste, historian to franceinfo

Is the Republican Party rid of Donald Trump?

I do not believe at all. I think some leaders, not all, would like to be gotten rid of. This is the case of some old leaders like Mitch McConnell, who never had much hooks with Donald Trump, or ambitious young people like Senator Ted Cruz who is preparing the primaries for the presidential election of 2024. And s’ there was not the statue of Commander Trump above them, they could immediately prepare their candidacy. So those, I think they would like to get rid of Trump. The problem is that the party base, for now, has no intention of doing so. And so, there is going to be terrible pressure from below on the leadership to keep the Trumpian flame going.