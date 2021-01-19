The institute behind the poll, which has been measuring the popularity of American presidents since 1938, points out that Donald Trump is the only one who has never reached the 50% mark of favorable opinions.

This is the worst number of his term. Donald Trump leaves the White House on a final unfavorable poll, with 34% of good opinions on his action, according to a survey by the Gallup * institute published Monday, January 18. The popularity rating of the outgoing president reached an all-time low a few days before the inauguration of Joe Biden, his successor. Several times in 2017, he had reached a low of 35% of favorable opinions, especially after the deadly violence during a rally, in the summer, of the American far right in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Gallup Institute, which since 1938 has measured the popularity of White House hosts throughout their terms of office, points out that Donald Trump is the only one who has never reached the 50% mark of favorable opinions. Donald Trump thus started his presidency with 45% satisfaction, before reaching 49% in early 2020, and 46% before the election on November 3. But his refusal to acknowledge his defeat and his supporters’ assault on Congress on January 6, not to mention his handling of the Covid-19 epidemic, have contributed to the erosion of his popularity in recent months.