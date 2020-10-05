The exit was deemed too risky for the other occupants of the vehicle according to several medical experts. The doctors of the American president hope for a final discharge from the hospital on Monday.

A remarkable outing. Donald Trump briefly greeted his supporters from his car outside the hospital on Sunday, October 4, on the eve of a possible return of the US president to the White House. To everyone’s surprise, a convoy of black vehicles appeared in front of the gates of the Walter Reed military hospital near Washington in the early evening, and Donald Trump, masked, greeted through the window his many supporters, who were there. installed all weekend.



This is the first public appearance of Donald Trump, 74, since his hospitalization on Friday after testing positive for Covid-19. But the initiative surprised and aroused strong criticism, in particular related to the risk for the Secret Service agents accompanying it. “Everyone in the vehicle during this completely unnecessary presidential outing must be quarantined for 14 days”, said James Phillips of the George Washington University Department of Medicine. They can get sick. They can die. For political theater. “

Ordered by Trump to put their lives in danger for this theater. This is madness.James Phillips, medical expert

Zeke Emanuel, a television expert and chairman of the Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy at the University of Pennsylvania, also tweeted his disapproval. “Having their Secret Service agents drive with a Covid-19 patient, who is moreover with closed windows, unnecessarily exposes them to a risk of infection. And for what? A publicity stunt.”

The presidential spokesman assured that “appropriate” precautions had been taken to protect Donald Trump and his entourage, including protective equipment. “The discharge was validated by the medical team as safe “, added Judd Deere. Shortly after this release, the White House announced that the president had returned to the hospital.

“I learned a lot about the Covid, I learned it by experiencing it myself, it is the school of life“the Republican President said in a video message posted on Twitter, thanking his doctors and “great patriots” who watch over him outside. After two nights in the hospital, cautious optimism prevailed among those around him on Sunday, although the White House doctor finally admitted that his patient’s initial condition had been more serious than what had been officially stated in a first. time.

Donald Trump thus applied Sunday to give the image of a president admittedly hospitalized, but at work. He’s started tweeting and calling again, as testified by his son Eric, advisor Jason Miller, and Fox News anchor Jeanine Pirro. The septuagenarian circulated photographs of him “at work” from the hospital, and he posted two videos from the hospital. Saturday night he admitted that the next few days would be “the real test”, Covid-19 being notorious for the sudden degradation that some patients undergo after a tolerable initial phase.

As for the campaign, a poll taken after the presidential debate last Tuesday but before his hospitalization and published on Sunday reports a considerable increase in voting intentions for Democratic candidate Joe Biden: 53% against 39%, according to this survey NBC / Wall Street Journal.