Bob Woodward is an institution in the United States. This journalist, famous for having notably exposed the Watergate scandal, claims to have damning evidence against US President Donald Trump. The latter would indeed have been aware in February of the dangerousness of the coronavirus. It was during an interview that same month, with the famous journalist, that Donald Trump would have revealed: “It spreads through the air, Bob. It’s even worse than touching yourself. It’s more dangerous than a big flu. It’s deadly.”

The problem is, at the end of February, the president used a much lighter and more casual tone to characterize the situation: “An average of 35,000 people die each year from the flu. Did you know that? That’s a lot. And we haven’t lost anyone to the coronavirus.” Six months later, the United States is however the most affected by the pandemic. For his part, the Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, did not fail to react to condemn this management of the Covid: “He had the information. He knew the danger!”