Bob Woodward is an establishment in the US. This journalist, well-known for having notably uncovered the Watergate scandal, claims to have damning proof towards US President Donald Trump. The latter would certainly have been conscious in February of the dangerousness of the coronavirus. It was throughout an interview that very same month, with the well-known journalist, that Donald Trump would have revealed: “It spreads by means of the air, Bob. It is even worse than touching your self. It is extra harmful than a giant flu. It is lethal.”

The issue is, on the finish of February, the president used a a lot lighter and extra informal tone to characterize the state of affairs: “A mean of 35,000 individuals die annually from the flu. Do you know that? That is rather a lot. And we’ve not misplaced anybody to the coronavirus.” Six months later, the US is nonetheless probably the most affected by the pandemic. For his half, the Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, didn’t fail to react to sentence this administration of the Covid: “He had the knowledge. He knew the hazard!”