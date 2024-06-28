United States | Donald Trump jubilant after Joe Biden’s fight: “He’s a stupid, stupid, stupid man”

United States|Donald Trump does not believe that President Joe Biden will withdraw from the campaign after fumbling in the candidates’ debate.

Come back A 78-year-old who is trying to become president of the United States Donald Trump does not believe that the 81-year-old president Joe Biden withdraws from the campaign after fumbling in the first election debate of the main candidates organized by CNN on Thursday.

Trump estimated In an interview with Fox Digital on Friday morning that the other Democratic candidates wouldn’t fare any better. This can also be seen in the election polls.

Trump continued on the topic in Virginia in a triumphant manner. CNN, which is usually closer to the Democrats, also called the election a “round of honor” after the debate.

“Joe Biden spent the whole week at Camp David resting, working and studying — he studied so hard he didn’t know what the hell he was doing,” Trump said.

In fact, Trump’s analysis also reflects the positions of some Democrats: Biden tried to remember so many numbers and statistics in his answers that it contributed to the fumbling of the president, who suffered from stuttering in his youth.

According to Trump, Biden got the rules, date and TV company he wanted, but nothing could help the president defend his season.

Biden’s age in itself is not a problem, Trump emphasized. The age difference between the candidates is only three years.

“Biden has no problem other than his incompetence,” Trump said.

“He is a stupid, stupid, stupid man.”

Trump still insisted that Biden would have been able to manipulate the judiciary after a jury convicted him on 34 counts of falsifying accounting records related to “scam money” in New York.

Trump’s sentence will be handed down in July shortly before the Republican National Convention. Charges can lead to imprisonment, although fines are probably a more likely option for a first-timer.

CNN did no real-time fact-checking at all during the argument. The presenters just thanked the candidates even when their speeches ended with obvious lies.

At the election conference, Trump thanked the CNN presenters for their “fairness”.

In subsequent fact checks, it was found that he lied significantly more often than, for example, Biden, who fumbled a few times in remembering numbers.

Biden performed considerably more cheerfully than a debate session on Friday at his election rally in North Carolina.

He still believed he could win the election, although he admitted that he does not walk or argue as smoothly as before. However, Biden reminded that he will stick to the truth, unlike Trump.

The candidates’ next debate will probably be in September.