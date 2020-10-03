“They are in a good state of mind. The president has mild symptoms“Says Mark Meadows, the chief of staff of the White House. In the middle of the presidential campaign, the news of the positivity of Donal Trump at Covid-19, Friday, October 2, however had the effect of a bomb, making even drop the stock market on Wall Street. In the United States, the virus has definitely touched the heart of American power as the President of the Republican Party is also positive. The White House is testing all staff as well as ministers.

“AT the new is added the unknown“, comments the journalist France Télévisions Agnès Vahramian, in duplex from Washington. The campaign of Donald Trump is suspended and all his trips have been canceled. The president will speak by videoconference and his children will take over. Despite everything,”the virus may well weaken candidate Trump“, indicates the journalist, especially since this virus returns”the image of a politician victim of his irresponsibility“, the president having regularly made fun of the harmfulness of the Covid-19. His condition is also of concern, given his age, 74 years old, and his form since”he is obese“.

