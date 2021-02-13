Democrats failed to muster enough votes on the Republican side to secure the two-thirds of the Senate votes needed to condemn the former president, accused of fueling the January 6 Capitol uprising.

57 senators voted to impeach Donald Trump, but 67 votes out of the 100 in the US Senate had to be totaled for the former White House tenant to be deposed. The trial for impeachment against Trump therefore ended, Saturday, February 13, with a painful acquittal. Seven Republican senators, including former presidential candidate Mitt Romney, voted “against their camp” to overthrow the former president.

Donald Trump was on trial for the invasion of Capitol Hill on January 6, which he was accused of having stoked. The strong words of Democratic Attorney Jamie Raskin were not enough. He had nevertheless concluded his indictment by: “It is now evident, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that Trump supported the actions of the surly mob and therefore he must be condemned. It is that simple.”