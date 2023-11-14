United States | Donald Trump is a “genius” – The former president’s son praised his father during the trial

Donald Trump’s firstborn son testified again in the fraud trial related to the operation of the family company in New York.

Donald Trump is a “real estate artist” and a “genius” with the ability to create luxury from scratch, hailed the former US president Donald Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr. to his father.

The eulogies were heard in a civil fraud trial related to the operations of the family company in New York on Monday. This is reported by, among others, the British Broadcasting Company BBC.

According to the court, the Trump Organization, a group of companies belonging to the Trump family, exaggerated the value of assets by up to billions of dollars in order to get better loans and insurance from banks.

Donald Trump Jr. testified in the trial for the first time a couple of weeks ago. On Monday, he appeared in court again “with the same charming line, relaxed, happy and confident”, reports the BBC.

Donald Trump Jr. (b. 1977) is Donald and Ivana Trump the eldest child, who has led the Trump Organization since January 2017, along with his brother Eric Trump with.

On Monday, according to the BBC, Trump Jr. “did everything he could to charm the court with his charm.”

Trump Jr. joked again about the drawings used to depict the trials. Last time, he asked the cartoonist of the news agency Reuters to make him “sexy looking”.

This time, Trump Jr. said he asked for an “artificial intelligence version of himself with a strong jawline and broad shoulders.”

Trump Jr., who graduated from a top university, also described his career development from a bartender to the head of the Trump Organization.

According to him, the company had “world-class assets”, but it operated like a small family business. According to him, the company works like a meritocracy, which chose the sharpest and most conscientious individuals to lead it.

Trump Jr. also described Trump’s many different properties in court and tried to explain the determination of their value.

He described his father, Donald Trump, as a “pioneer in real estate value creation” and “a person who can turn blemishes into gems.”

“He sees things that others can’t see and that they can’t even imagine. He’s playing the long game,” Trump Jr. said, according to the BBC.

For example, the 58-story Trump Tower in Manhattan is, according to him, the yardstick by which “all future high-end residential apartment buildings are evaluated.”

The Mar-a-Lago mansion in West Palm Beach, Florida, meanwhile, is, according to Trump Jr., “one of the few American castles.”

Trump has been accused of exaggerating the value of his properties. The trial focuses on accusations of, among other things, falsifying company information and insurance fraud.

Affiliates of the Trump Organization have already been convicted of tax fraud in the past.

Criminal charges have also been brought against Trump in several other lawsuits, in which he also denies his guilt.

In the state of New York, Trump is accused of falsifying accounting related to the payment of “cheat money” to a porn star. In the state of Georgia, he is charged with a criminal conspiracy to manipulate the results of the November 2020 presidential election in his favor.

Federal criminal charges against Trump have been brought in Washington in connection with, among other things, the takeover of the Congress building and in Florida in connection with taking classified documents from the White House.