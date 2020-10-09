Ten days after his positive coronavirus test, the US president does not intend to lose ground in the home stretch of the presidential campaign.

With less than a month before the election, Donald Trump does not want to show any sign of weakness. The US president, hospitalized for a few days after being infected with the coronavirus, said Thursday, October 8 in the evening that he was planning to participate in a campaign rally on Saturday, possibly in Florida, a key state for the presidential election of November 3.

“I think I’ll try to have a campaign rally on Saturday night, if we have enough time to organize it, but we want to have a rally, probably in Florida, on Saturday night.“, said Donald Trump on Fox News.

In this same interview, lThe US president also said he was likely to perform a new Covid-19 test on Friday. Shortly before, his doctor had opened the door on his return to the countryside on Saturday, saying the president had “overall extremely well responded to treatment“.

Confined in the presidential residence since he was contaminated by the virus, the dangerousness of which he sought to minimize, Donald Trump is impatient to return to the campaign as he is given behind his Democratic rival Joe Biden in the voting intentions for the presidential election of November 3.