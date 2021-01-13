No regrets for Donald Trump. Accused of inciting his supporters to violence and insurgency just before the assault on Capitol Hill, the outgoing president denied any responsibility on Tuesday, January 12, before flying to Texas. “It (his speech, editor’s note) was analyzed and people thought what I said was quite correct,” he said.

This is not the opinion of the Democrats, who have asked Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Donald Trump from office. But the billionaire affirms it, this amendment does not represent any risk for him. Indeed, after an interview on Monday at the White House with the president, Mike Pence sent a letter to the president of the Bedroom representatives, declaring that he refused to use it. A refusal that will not prevent the Democrats from launching an impeachment procedure against Donald Trump.

The JT

