Donald Trump at work in the hospital almost as if nothing had happened. Photos have been published by the White House, but the American president made a point of addressing himself to his fellow citizens to express his state of health. “When I came here I didn’t feel very well. Now I feel a lot better. The doctors are working hard so I can get out.”, he said in a video posted to his Twitter account Sunday, October 4.

Sunday evening October 4, his medical entourage assured him: his patient was feeling well. “Since our last point, his condition has improved markedly. As often with a patient, there are ups and downs and in particular when he is followed 24 hours a day”, explained Sean Conley, White House doctor. Reassure at all costs within a month of the presidential election is the will of the American president, because the vagueness remains around his state of health. After being admitted for preventive hospitalization, doctors confessed he had a high fever and experienced two episodes of low oxygen levels. Voices are being raised on the Democratic side to know the truth. He could be released on Monday, October 5, according to his doctors.

