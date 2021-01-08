He plays appeasement on Twitter. In a video that marks a clear change of tone, posted on his account, Thursday, January 7, the outgoing President of the United States, Donald Trump, said to himself “scandalized by the violence” deployed by a few hundred of its supporters, who invaded the seat of Congress on Wednesday. The images taken from inside the majestic building will make history: elected officials wearing gas masks, plainclothes police officers with weapons in hand, demonstrators in the offices of parliamentarians.

Donald Trump, accused by Joe Biden of having undermined democracy, has launched a rare call for “reconciliation”, condemning “a heinous attack” on the Capitol. “We have just lived an intense election and the emotions are strong”, but “we must calm down”, he added, while for two months he kept blowing on the embers of the division, brandishing conspiracy theories.

At no time in this message does Donald Trump mention any responsibility for the violence of the day before. “I will now focus on an orderly and smooth transition of power”, he still assured in this message very close to a concession speech, even if he does not explicitly recognize his defeat against Joe Biden.

More and more isolated, Donald Trump had, before the posting of this video, spent the day in withdrawal. Two members of the government, the ministers of education, Betsy Devos, and transport, Elaine Chao, resigned on Thursday. Temporarily deprived of social media, the Republican president let the White House spokesperson condemn on his behalf “appalling violence”. Conversely, a democratic concert loudly demanded his immediate departure.