Sunday, March 19, 2023
United States | Donald Trump believes he will be arrested

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 18, 2023
in World Europe
The possible charge is related to adult entertainment star Stormy Daniels’ embezzlement money. According to Trump, no crime can be proven to have happened.

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA former president Donald Trump believes he will be arrested next Tuesday on suspicion of a crime.

Trump tells about it on the social media channel he founded called Truth Social.

The Manhattan District Attorney recently informed Trump’s lawyers that he may face criminal charges for having paid an adult entertainment star by Stormy Daniels to be quiet.

In Trump’s opinion, no crime can be proven to have taken place and the whole thing is based on “an old and debunked fairy tale”.

He also asks his supporters to protest on his behalf.

FOR YEARS along the way, several criminal investigations have been targeted at Trump. He has previously commented on the actions of the prosecutors as a “witch hunt”, which he says started even before he was elected president.

Trump is also the only US president to have been impeached twice. However, the charges failed in the Senate both times.

