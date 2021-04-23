United States Donald Trump barked at basketball star LeBron James as a racist – James had commented harshly on police who shot a 16-year-old black girl

According to Trump, James is not doing anything for the unity of the United States.

The United States previous president Donald Trump has commented on current events after a long hiatus. Trump released a bulletin on Friday criticizing NBA League Los Angeles Lakers star player LeBron Jamesia.

Trump thinks James should focus on basketball instead of destroying the NBA. According to Trump, NBA TV viewership numbers are at a low point.

“His racist blunder is divisive, malicious, offensive and derogatory. He can be a great basketball player, but he does nothing for the unity of our country, ”Trump writes.

Trump’s bulletin was posted on Twitter on a conservative RSBN channel account, as Twitter has closed Trump’s own account.

Trump’s bulletin relates to James’ comments criticizing a police officer who shot a 16-year-old black girl in Ohio. James posted a “You’re Next” post on Twitter, which he later deleted.

“Anger does us no good and it applies to me as well,” James wrote in his second post.

“However, my anger exists about what happened to the girl. My sympathies are with his family and the right to win. ”

In addition, James noted that he is tired of black-dead police officers and that he deleted his previous message because it sowed more anger.

In addition to Trump, a few Republican congressmen criticized James ’original post. Senator Tom Cotton asked The Washington Post according to whether James’s comment is “ok” for the NBA and Twitter.

The U.S. Police Organization (FOP) insisted that James should be more responsible.

“He should educate himself. The police saved the young girl’s life, ”the FOP tweeted.

The police recording a video of a teenage girl holding kitchen knives threatening one person to retreat, after which the girl appeared to attack with a knife in her hand toward another person standing in front of the car.

Police shout “down” in the video and open fire on the girl. The situation is over in a few seconds.

The girl died later that evening at the hospital.