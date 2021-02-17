Donald Trump is talking about him again. Hitherto very discreet since his departure from the White House, the 45th President of the United States declared open war on Tuesday (February 16) with the leader of the Republicans in the Senate Mitch McConnell, 78, who publicly declared accused the former US president of being “responsible” of the murderous assault on the Capitol. This divorce is emblematic of the divisions that are now tearing Republicans apart.

“Mitch is a sullen, sullen politician who never smiles and if Republican Senators stay with him they won’t win anymore.”, wrote the ex-president in a scathing statement. “The Republican Party can never be respected or strong again with political ‘leaders’ like Mitch McConnell at the helm”, he insists. “Now his numbers” in the polls “are even lower than ever before, it destroys the Republican side of the Senate and at the same time, causes terrible harm to our country”, says Donald Trump.

Mitch McConnell voted on Saturday for the acquittal of the Republican billionaire in his Senate trial, saying the upper house was not competent to try him. But in the process, he declared it “in fact and morally responsible” of the attack on the Capitol which left five dead. The rioters did this “because the most powerful man on the planet had fed them with lies”, by refusing his defeat in the presidential election of November 3, he asserted.

He was also careful to point out that Donald Trump, now a “simple citizen”, could still be sued. “He is still responsible for everything he did while in office. He hasn’t escaped anything at all yet.”, he had said.

The former president also attacked Mitch McConnel’s wife, Elaine Chao, born in Taiwan, who served as transport minister for most of her four-year term. According to Donald Trump, the leader of the Republicans in the Senate “has no credibility on China because of his family’s considerable Chinese business interests”.

Elaine Chao was targeted in September 2019 by a parliamentary investigation, suspected of having taken advantage of her position to promote the interests of a shipping company belonging to her family, in particular to the Chinese government. She had resigned from the government the day after the assault on the Capitol, citing this “traumatic event, totally preventable”, to explain his departure.