United States Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court to block the disclosure of documents to the Congressional Committee

The former president is working to keep the White House documents and telephone records secret from the day of the conquest.

The United States former president Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to prevent documents from being handed over to a congressional committee investigating an attack by Trump supporters on the U.S. House of Congress.

Trump supporters broke into the congress building on January 6th. Several people died in the conquest of the House of Parliament following Trump’s speech in front of the Congress House.

Trump asked the country’s Supreme Court to overturn a federal appeals court ruling earlier this month rejecting his attempt to keep White House documents secret.

Trumpia is suspected of inciting an attack against Congress. As a former president, he is trying to use the privilege of keeping secret White House documents and telephone records that may be related to the January attack.

In a 229-page application to the Supreme Court, Trump’s lawyers argue that the former president has the right to claim executive privileges even after his term.

Earlier in December, the Court of Appeals upheld a lower court ruling that the current president Joe Biden may dispense with White House documents for disclosure to the Congressional Panel investigating violence against Trump supporters.