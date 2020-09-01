United States Donald Trump arrives in Wisconsin amid crisis – Police shot another black man in Los Angeles during visit

The protests erupted a week ago in Wisconsin when police shot a black man. Trump does not meet the man’s family but the police and business owners.

The United States president Donald Trump arrives Tuesday in the state of Kenosha, Wisconsin, at an explosive moment.

About a week ago, police shot blackheads in Kenosha Jacob Blakea on his back several times. Blake survived, but he is paralyzed. At least two people have died in the large-scale demonstrations that followed.

The shooting of Blake has once again sparked major anti-police violence protests across the country.

The Reuters news agency shows a live broadcast of Trump’s visit to Wisconsin.

Stay has already caused a lot of fuss in advance. Among other things, the state Democratic governor Tony Evers has asked Trump to skip his visit.

“I am concerned that your presence would only hinder our recovery process. I am concerned that your presence only delay the jakolinjojemme winning and going forward together, “Evers wrote CNN’s model.

Evers declared a state of emergency in Wisconsin last Tuesday and announced that the National Guard presence would be increased. Prior to that, protests had vandalized local businesses and set dozens of buildings on fire, says Politico.

Trumpin is not scheduled to meet the Blake family during his visit. According to news channel ABC News, the White House has been trying to get in touch with the family. Trump’s press manager Kayleigh McEnanyn however, the administration has not yet been able to make contact with the man’s loved ones.

The uncle of a paralyzed man Justin Blake said in an ABC interview on Sunday that the family has no particular desire to interact with Trump.

“We believe he incited this violence,” Justin Blake said in an interview.

According to ABC, Trump did not comment on Blake’s shooting for the first time until Friday last week, several days after the act.

White the house has still stuck to the visit plan and said many Kenoshas hoped for the president to come to town.

According to McEnany, the president is due to learn about the damage caused by the unrest and meet with police. In addition, he is likely to meet with local business owners.

According to ABC, Trump justified sticking to the visit plan at a press conference on Monday local time. According to Trump, his administration did a “good job” in Kenosha and he needs to meet people who were on the ground.

Trump was asked if he believed his presence would increase violence or exacerbate tensions. The President did not experience this, but instead estimates that his visit will increase enthusiasm. Trump said his visit could also increase the love and respect felt for the United States.

“And that’s why I go because they did a fantastic job,” he added, according to ABC.

Just Under Trump’s visit Monday afternoon, police shot another black man to death in Los Angeles, California, local media reported.

According to AFP news agency, the 29-year-old man was riding his bike in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon local time after police had stopped him for a traffic violation that has not been precisely identified.

The man fled to the police on foot. After the police caught the man, he had beaten one of the cops. At the same time, objects had been dropped from the man, among which a handgun had been revealed.

After that, the police had shot the man. It is not known whether the shot man had tried to aim for his weapon or whether the gun had already fallen to the ground when the police shot the man.

A small-scale protest was held in Los Angeles over the death of a cyclist shortly after the incident.

Blacks experienced police violence this summer has been particularly wallpapered in the United States. Extensive Black Lives Matter protests spread across the country in early summer after the black man George Floyd died in a police stranglehold.

Trump has taken little position on the original causes of the protests, namely police violence and racism, but has acknowledged the waves of protests mainly as criminal looting and violence.

At the same time, he has made the defense of law and order one of his key election themes. In his party meeting speech last week, he pointed an accusing finger at Democrats and said the most violent riots have been in Democrat-led cities.

Democrats presidential candidate Joe Biden again, in a speech in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Monday, he accused Trump of inciting violence. The 77-year-old Democratic candidate declared the president to have been toxic to the nation ever since he took office.

According to Biden, Trump will not be able to stop the violence because the president has been feeding it for years. He has also pointed out that Trump’s threats of violence are not a threat to the future, but that violence occurred precisely during this presidency.