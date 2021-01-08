It has been unheard of for over 150 years. US President Donald Trump announced in a terse tweet on Friday that he would not attend the inauguration ceremony of his Democratic successor Joe Biden. “To all who asked the question, I will not be attending the investiture ceremony on January 20”, he wrote. Donald Trump will thus become the first president to refuse to attend the swearing-in of his successor since Andrew Johnson in 1869.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn in on January 20 at noon as President and Vice President of the United States respectively. This long-awaited ceremony traditionally takes place on the steps of Congress, in front of the lawns of the National Mall. Every four years, hundreds of thousands of spectators flock to the US federal capital to attend but access will be limited this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In January 2017, the inauguration of Donald Trump provoked the first pass of arms of his presidency with the media. The new president was indignant that they emphasized that the crowd was undoubtedly less imposing than that which had attended the inauguration of Barack Obama in 2009.