Donald Trump must go from his military hospital in Maryland about ten kilometers from Washington to return to the White House and its apartments. There is also everything he needs according to his doctors to treat him. He announced it himself on the social network Twitter specifying that he felt “even better than twenty years ago” and adding that one should not “let the Covid dominate [vos] lives “, reports Loïc de la Mornais from Washington.

Words that provoked an avalanche of indignant reactions, Americans reminding him that 210,000 compatriots had died of Covid-19. Donald Trump gave some details about his state of health and his exit. “We are cautiously optimistic, but remain on our guard because we are entering uncharted territory for a patient who received treatment so early in his contamination”, detailed Sean Conley, the doctor of the White House. It remains to be seen now whether Donald Trump has really gone out of business.