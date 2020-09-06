“Why ought to I’m going to this graveyard, it is stuffed with losers, it was dummies”, would have pronounced Donald Trump. That is what The Atlantic newspaper claims. Based on the survey, his comments had been confirmed by senior navy sources and the president’s entourage. The conservative Fox Information channel, regardless of supporting the president, needed to affirm the veracity of its sources, upsetting the fury of Donald Trump.

“It is a tissue of lies written by {a magazine} that will not final very lengthy”, stated the tenant of the White Home. These feedback would clarify why Donald Trump didn’t want to go to the Bois-Belleau American cemetery throughout a go to to France. These statements are a shock wave in america. A video of an affiliation of veterans of all wars and households of troopers killed in Iraq and Afghanistan is looping on social networks. “My son was not a loser” can we hear. On the night of Friday, September 4, registration “our troops deserve higher than Trump” was projected on the facade of the Trump Lodge in Washington.