On Wednesday, September 30, at three in the morning (French time), Joe Biden and Donald Trump will face each other in Cleveland (Ohio) in the first debate at 35 days of the presidential election. “The most pressure is clearly on Joe Biden“, announces journalist Agnès Vahramian from Cleveland.”He has one advantage: he’s a political specialist. He has been elected for 45 years and has eleven debates to his credit. But he’s a blunderer. He was not very good during the primary debates and can get upset when attacking his family“, she explains.

It would take a hesitation or a blank memory on the part of the Democratic candidate for him to agree with Donald Trump, who keeps repeating that Joe Biden is not fit, at 77 years old, to lead the United States. The challenge for Joe Biden is “to be who he claims to be, the presidential, the reasonable man, in short, the one who will heal America“, Agnès Vahramian analyzes.