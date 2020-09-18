“He stuck his tongue down my throat as I pushed him away. His hands were wandering and he touched my butt, my breasts, my back, everything “. This testimony was collected by the newspaper The Guardian. It is that of a former model Amy Dorris who accuses Donald Trump of having assaulted her when she was 24, in 1997.

The young woman had then spent several days with her boyfriend at the time and the real estate mogul Donald Trump during the US Open, the great American tennis tournament in New York. After going to the toilet, she came face to face with the future president: “I thought he was waiting his turn, but unfortunately it wasn’t.” 67 accusations of inappropriate behavior target Donald Trump, according to a book published in 2019.

