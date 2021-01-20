He landed in Florida on a final flight in Air Force One, which included his wife, Melania, their son, Barron as well as Donald Trump’s children, Ivanka, Donald Jr and Eric. Donald Trump arrived at his luxury residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, on Wednesday, January 20. The billionaire began his life as a former president, far from the spotlight this time on the swearing in of Joe Biden.

As the inauguration ceremony of his Democratic successor began to be in full swing in Washington, he arrived by car in Palm Beach, escorted by about thirty cars including one carrying the military officer holding the famous suitcase containing the nuclear codes. The outgoing president, who made no comment to reporters during the flight, was greeted by a favorable crowd.

Hundreds of fans lined the road, waving Trump campaign flags or American flags. A supporter waved a few insulting words for Biden. The procession slowed down, giving a glimpse of the ex-president smile on his lips and tight point in the face of the messages brandished by his followers: “Trump’s crushing victory“, one could read on that of a woman in tears. On others: “Welcome to the house” or “Trump 2024”.

Before flying to Florida, a ceremony was organized in honor of Donald Trump, without glares and in the absence of many guests. At the Andrews military base in the windswept Washington suburbs, some 500 people made the trip anyway.

A few hours before the arrival of Joe Biden at the White House, the Republican benefited from all the ceremonial: an orchestra of the Air Force played “Hail to the Chief” and 21 cannon shots rang out. “We have the biggest country in the world”, he said in a short statement with the accents of a campaign speech except that this time it was to say goodbye. “It was for me the greatest honor and the greatest privilege to be your president”, he added.

The ceremony was enough to disappoint Donald Trump since even his vice-president, Mike Pence, until then the embodiment of loyalty to the bubbling president, had shunned the event to attend … Joe’s inauguration ceremony Biden.