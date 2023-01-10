United States | Documents classified as top secret from Joe Biden’s vice presidency were found in a private office

According to CNN, the documents were found in the office that Biden used for a couple of years.

of the United States president Joe Biden documents classified as secret from the vice presidential terms have been found in a private office, news reports include CNN and CBS News. A source who remains anonymous tells CNN about this.

According to CNN, Biden’s lawyers discovered the documents last fall in a private office in Washington that Biden used while serving as an emeritus professor at the University of Pennsylvania from 2017 to 2019.

According to CNN, there are less than 12 documents classified as secret. So far, it is unclear what the documents are about and why they were taken to Biden’s private office. Under US law, the vice president must surrender official and classified documents when he leaves office.

CNN says some of the materials are classified as “top secret” and contain information known as SCI. According to the news site, the classification is used for highly sensitive information obtained from intelligence sources.

President Biden’s special assistant Richard Sauber says in a statement that the White House is currently working with the US National Archives and the Justice Department to investigate the matter. The documents have been submitted to the National Archives.

The White House said the documents were discovered on November 2 when Biden’s personal lawyers were packing up his office. According to the White House, the discovery was immediately reported to the US National Archives.

According to CBS News, the US attorney general has appointed a federal prosecutor to review the documents. The FBI is also investigating the case.

Joe Biden was the former president of the United States Barack Obama’s as vice president in 2009–2017.