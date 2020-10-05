United States Doctors decide today if Trump can get out of the hospital – Senator: He’s ready to go back to work

The president’s spouse said he was fine. A Trump spokesman also has a coronavirus infection, but no symptoms.

Coronavirus the President of the United States, who is suffering from covid19 disease in a hospital Donald Trumpia the attending physicians plan to decide today, Monday, whether Trump can leave the hospital.

“A solution has not yet been made,” said Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, according to news agency AFP. “Doctors will decide later today whether to repatriate him.”

President was flown to Walter Reed Military Hospital on Friday to receive treatment for coronavirus-induced covid-19 disease. He had a high fever on Friday morning and had to be given extra oxygen, told his doctor on Sunday.

According to his doctors, Trump has received steroid medication, among other things. This is a medication that the United Nations Health Organization (WHO) recommends only for people with severe forms of covid-19 disease.

Information about Trump’s health and its changes has been given over the weekend. On Sunday, doctors said the president would continue to recover.

Monday evening Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Twitter he talked to Trump a moment ago.

“She sounded great – very committed and ready to get back to work!” Graham has tweeted.

Graham said Trump is also excited to be the judge Amy Coney Barrettia is being appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court. The president’s attention was also focused on economic recovery, Graham wrote.

Earlier on Monday, Trump visited showing up to their supporters outside the hospital on a car ride.

Also Spouse of Trump Melania Trump has been infected with a coronavirus. He also seemed to be stuck on Twitter on Monday. A message appeared on the official Twitter account of the President’s lady praising the support and telling about the lady’s well-being.

“My family is grateful for all the prayers and support! I feel good and keep resting at home, ”reads Melania Trump on her tweet.

On Monday also a spokesman for Donald Trump Kayleigh McEnany reported that he has a coronavirus infection.

“After receiving negative test results every day since Thursday, I got a positive covid-19 test result on Monday morning, but I haven’t felt any symptoms,” McEnany reported in a statement, according to AFP.

“The White House Health Unit has not listed any suppliers, producers or members of the press as close contacts,” he added. McEnany said she was going to quarantine.

It is unclear how many of Trump’s close associates have fallen ill overall. News channel from CNN according to calculations, McEnany is the eleventh known sufferer.

On Monday Trump also became active on Twitter after a couple of days of silence. Twenty tweets appeared on the president’s Twitter account urging him to vote for Trump and the Republican Party and not to vote for his opponent Joe Bidenia and the Democratic Party.

The United States has elections on November 3rd. At that time, not only the federal president will be elected, but also the lower house of congress, part of the upper house, and a number of state governors. There are also other state and local positions of trust.