United States | Doctor: The brain images of Mitch McConnell, who froze in the middle of his speech, show no signs of a heart attack

Mitch McConnell returned to work in the Senate less than a week after the previous episode that caused concern.

of the United States the Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell’s no signs of a heart attack or other significant problems have been found in the brain scans, the congressional doctor said in a letter made public by McConnell’s office on Tuesday.

The health of McConnell, 81, has become the subject of much interest. He has frozen in front of TV cameras on a couple of occasions, most recently at an event held in the senator’s home state of Kentucky on Wednesday last week.

ABC channel by Congress House doctor Brian P. Monahan had studied McConnell’s brain using, among other things, magnetic resonance imaging. Based on them, McConnell did not have a stroke or seizures last week. McConnell also has no signs of Parkinson’s disease.

McConnell returned to work in the Senate on Tuesday after the senators’ month-long summer break ended.

Medical according to McConnell, there is no reason to prescribe new treatment measures in addition to what was told last March.

By then, McConnell had fallen, hit his head and suffered a concussion. In addition, his ribs were broken. McConnell was on sick leave for almost six weeks in the spring.

Before the fall of March, McConnell was the source of the CNN channel by also fell while visiting Finland. According to CNN, McConnell also collapsed in July while disembarking from a plane in Washington.

McConnell’s the problems have sparked a debate in the US about the age of politicians.

“The Senate is our country’s most privileged nursing home,” said McConnell’s party mate, who is running for president Nikki Haley on Fox News last week.

President Joe Biden, 80, has also sometimes appeared frail and confused. Many people are wondering whether it is still possible for him to run for a second term as president in the elections to be held in November next year.

In a recent poll, up to 77 percent of Americans thought, that Biden is too old to continue as president beyond his first term. 69 percent of Biden’s Democratic Party voters also thought so.

Biden has fallen, tripped and messed up in his speeches on several occasions. However, Biden has assured that he is in good health and he has often tried to turn his age into a joke.