United States | Disneyland is threatened with a strike – According to the employees, the salary is not enough to live on

United States|The pin depicting Mickey Mouse’s fist has brought warnings to numerous employees.

Entertainment giant A strike may begin at Disney’s Disneyland amusement park in California, as negotiations between the workers and the employer have stalled. The coalition of trade unions representing employees voted 99 percent by an overwhelming majority for the strike.

The vote gives the leadership of the unions representing 14,000 employees the right to decide when and how to organize a strike. The workers are demanding better pay and say the wages paid by the amusement park are not enough to live in California, known for its expensive housing.

Some of the employees of the amusement park are said of having to live in their cars.

The employee side accuses the Disney company of pressure actions against union members. According to the unions, about 500 amusement park workers have been warned or reprimanded for wearing a union pin depicting Mickey Mouse’s hand clenched into a fist.

Disney responded to the strike threat by announcing, that the company still wants to continue negotiations according to the previously agreed schedule on Monday and Tuesday. Negotiations on salaries and other working conditions have been ongoing since April.

If the strike takes place, it will be the first in 40 years. There hasn’t been a strike at Disneyland since 1984.