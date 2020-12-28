Did Donald Trump have to let go in the face of the pressure? Did he kill his game in extremis like an old mobster delighted to occupy the rest of his time in the back of the White House playing liar poker? The President of the United States has finally decided to sign the recovery plan of nearly 900 billion dollars (750 billion euros) intended to combat the effects of the formidable economic and health crisis shaking the country.

The United States was quietly facing a social disaster since the payment of unemployment benefits to some 14 million people would be interrupted this week for lack of a new emergency plan. Donald Trump had indeed left his signature pending at the bottom of the laborious bipartisan compromise obtained on the subject in Congress with the consent of the Secretary of the Treasury of his administration, Steven Mnuchin. He even suggested that he could veto it by giving himself the fine role, that of defender of the poor, to demand that the initial aid paid to the most modest taxpayers be increased to $ 2,000 against the 600 envisaged by the government. plan. ” A shame “, went so far as to exclaim the billionaire of the real estate, transformed, the space of a week, into champion of social justice.

The working classes exhausted by the health and social crisis

This second stimulus plan takes over from a first battery of aid measures voted on last March, for an amount of $ 2.3 trillion. It plans to extend federal aid to the unemployed until mid-March and to extend their benefits for several weeks in a country where the rights of the unemployed are generally limited to six months. There is also a moratorium prohibiting the evictions of people who cannot pay their rent. Such as the suspension of foreclosures and the release of funds intended for the deployment of anti-Covid vaccination operations.

The extension of support to businesses in the form of guaranteed loans should, once again, mobilize most of the funds for this new plan. SMEs, hotel, restaurant and airline companies should benefit the most.

The still tenant of the White House thus avoided in extremis, at the same time, a “shutdown” (brutal closure of federal public services). Because the recovery plan is part of a set of texts which implied the ratification of other legislative commitments for the year 2021. Until the finance bill, which, not being ratified, deprived the federal administration of some of its means of operation.

A breath of fresh air was all the more essential for working-class circles as they are, by far, the most affected by the coronavirus and the social crisis. The pandemic killed more than 340,000 people, a world record illustrating a structural failure of the health system. It gave rise to a veritable massacre in the impoverished ghetto neighborhoods where the “minorities” (African-Americans and Latinos) live. And the situation of already highly precarious employees has seriously deteriorated. According to official statistics, no less than 31 million households saw their income decline during the crisis.

It is not certain that the generosity that Donald Trump tried to play in this way to the end could have really deluded, as the president’s maneuver pushed to the end the anguish of tens of millions of already destitute citizens, threatened. to see food cut off.

The background to next Tuesday’s Senate by-elections in Georgia is obviously on everyone’s mind. In these two tight polls, control of the upper house of Congress is at stake. And Trump’s sudden surge towards the circles most affected by the crisis could well betray a certain nervousness to see the two senator’s seats at stake ultimately escape the Republican Party. Which would pave the way for a majority on the edge in Congress for the new Biden administration.