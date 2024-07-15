United States | Discord leaker faces military trial

United States|Because Jack Teixeira was in the service of the armed forces when he committed the crimes, he faces a harsh military trial.

About the Discord leak suspect Jack Teixeira admitted in March that he was guilty of keeping and disseminating classified national security information. At the same time, he promised to help the authorities in return for what he received almost 17 years of a year in prison.

The spokesperson of the US Air Force said on Monday that Teixeira will face a military trial for his crime, which will take place at the air force’s Hanscom base in Massachusetts, reports the AFP news agency. The date of the military trial has not yet been announced.

The so-called Discord leak that came to light last year was the most serious information leak in the United States since 2013. Teixeira was suspected of sharing documents in a private message group of the Discord messaging service. Some of the documents shared by Teixeira later also appeared on other sites, for example Twitter and 4Chan.

Because After Teixeira committed the crimes while on active duty, he was subject to both federal law and the United States Armed Forces’ Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ), which places him on a military trial rather than a regular trial.

According to the charges, Teixeira violated the UCMJ by disobeying an order to stop accessing information unrelated to his duties. In addition, he is considered to have hindered the investigation of the crimes, as he disposed of the iPad, hard drive and smartphone he was using.