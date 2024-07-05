United States | Direct answer from President Biden to reporters: I can still cover Trump

United States|The president assured reporters of his chances on the way to an important election event. According to the expert, Biden should succeed on Friday.

of the United States president Joe Biden still believes he can cover the likely Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s.

According to the Reuters news agency, Biden was asked directly on Friday if he still believes in his chances of succeeding in the job. Biden answered reporters’ questions with one word as he boarded the plane.

“Yes.”

Biden will appear late Friday Finland’s time at the election in Wisconsin. The pressure to succeed is intense. In addition, he is scheduled to give an hour-long television interview on ABC on Saturday night Finnish time.

of HS previously interviewed Professor of American studies at the University of Helsinki Mikko Saikku stated that if the interview does not go well, the Democrats will have to think about whether they can continue with the old line.

White house announced on Friday that Biden has consulted his doctor orally due to his cold. The issue has come up after last week’s poorly run election debate.

Despite the assurances, New Democrat support for Biden is wavering.

On Friday, the governor of Democratic-majority Massachusetts Maura Healey published a statement in which he hoped that Biden would carefully consider the decision to run for president.

About that according to the news agency Reuters, many other Democratic governors have expressed their support for Biden in recent days.

“President Biden saved our democracy in 2020 and has done an amazing job over the last four years,” Healy says.

“The best way forward is the president’s decision. In the coming days, I encourage him to listen to the American people and think carefully about whether he is our best hope for defeating Donald Trump.”

Two Democratic members of the House of Representatives have already said publicly that they wish Biden would drop out of the race.

An opinion poll published by Morning Consult by 60 percent of voters would like to see another candidate replace Biden.