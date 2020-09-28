United States Did Trump violate tax laws? The New York Times article did not prove it, but investigations are underway and Trump may have to repay $ 63 million with interest.

For many years, U.S. President Donald Trump has not paid any federal income tax. It raises the question of possible illegal tax evasion.

The United States president Donald Trump has paid zero euros in income tax to the federal government for several years, says The New York Times in its extensive report.

It also raises the question of possible illegal tax evasion.

In 2016, Trump paid income tax of only about 650 euros, as well as in 2017. This is due, for example, to inventive cost-cutting factories – such as hairdressing deductions of more than 60,000 euros. Dealtelevision series – as well as the president’s high level of debt. In the next few years, he will have to pay off debts of hundreds of millions of euros, the magazine says.

The New York Times did not present any documents to support its figures, although it said it went through “thousands” of tax information. In this way, the magazine wants to protect its sources.

At least for the time being, President Trump was able to set off the entire investigation as usual. ”as false news”And a matter that was dealt with four years ago.

Then the opponent Hillary Clinton estimates in the election debate that Trump will not disclose his tax information because he does not pay taxes to the federal government.

Trump interrupted and said: “It means that I’m smart.” Now he was not as arrogant but asserted that he had paid a lot of taxes.

Trump on tax payment there are ongoing government investigations, and an article in The New York Times hints at the need for new investigations.

First, nearly a decade ago, the federal tax authority, the IRS, opened an audit of a tax refund of nearly $ 63 million received by Trump.

Trump is the first president in decades to not disclose his tax information. He has just said the reason is the IRS unfinished inspection. If it ends badly for Trump, he has to repay the taxpayer the full amount with interest.

The irony here is that Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama offered him the opportunity for these tax refunds. The Obama administration’s 2009 package to get out of the 2008 economic crisis provided an opportunity to deduct a certain portion of taxation from losses four years ago, compared to the previous limit of two years.

Trump had paid a lot of taxes against his habits Dealand he apparently managed to make it easier to reduce his Atlanta casino losses in taxation for tax purposes.

Did everything here go legally? We will find out if the IRS and Trump fail to reach an agreement, because then the dispute will go to federal court and the documents will be made public in these respects.

Second the well-known statement concerns the tax deductions listed by Trump for the 1919 Seven Springs property and the Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles. They are currently being handled by the New York State Justice Chief Letitia James.

The illegality could also be linked, according to a report by The New York Times, to the fact that obscure consultancy fees have been paid in a liberal way and apparently also to Trump’s children on top of their salary income.

The New York Times cautiously suggests that this could be a gift tax evasion attempt, a family that has a reported tradition since the days of Donald Trump’s father.

Right with ease, the president’s reputation as a tough businessman will not recover after this investigation.

For example, the president has boasted that he earned more than 370 million euros in 2018, but according to The New York Times, according to the information he reported on the tax return, he lost a total of 41 million euros that year.

A year ago, he was more humble. “I lose billions because I am the president,” he said. What is new, however, is that he not only loses billions in business opportunities but is even in the billions of dollars in debt.

In 2012, for example, Trump took out a $ 100 million loan secured by the legendary Trump Tower for its commercial premises. He has paid interest, but nothing on the loan amount itself, which matures in 2022.

Trump’s equity and securities portfolio has been lightened by huge sales in 2014–2016. There are apparently less than a million dollars left in this form of wealth, according to The York Times.

Thus, paradoxically, Trump himself has not benefited from the general rise in stock prices during his own presidency before the pandemic, not nearly as much as there was potential in the portfolio five years ago.

Now, even his re-election campaign is starting to run out of money, The New York Times estimates in a separate report.

”Trump has been more successful as a business mogul actor than as a business mogul, ”The New York Times hoses Dealwith reference to the television series.

According to a newspaper report, Trump received About the deal with a multiplier effect of EUR 367 million in profits he invested in golf courses, for example, which had originally proved unprofitable. His traditional bread business has also been partly very unprofitable.

Forbes financial journalist Dan Alexander continued this with a tweet chain, where he added together all the long-term loans of Trump’s business, several of which have clear documentation. In his calculations, he concluded that Trump’s debts are now $ 1.1 billion, or about $ 946 million.

The revenue stream has also been high, although The New York Times has not found in its report revenue that Trump would be able to repay its current debt without any problems.

Of course, he has survived embarrassing situations before. In the early 1990s, he was said to be at a loss of more than $ 1 billion. According to a well-known anecdote, he said to his daughter as they walked past the homeless man, “Do you see that bum? He’s doing a billion dollars better than I am. ”

That’s when Trump’s business flourished again. It is unclear whether he would still be able to make a similar rise at the age of 74, whether he would win the November presidential election or not.

Is remember that The New York Times bases its report on Trump’s tax returns, which he seeks to keep income taxation as low as possible. The tax returns thus tell Trump’s own version of his income subject to income tax. They do not contain all the wealth information.

There is enough assembly in the puzzle, as the so-called Trump Organization consists of more than 500 companies in which he has either full or significant ownership. In addition, in return for compensation, he has given his name to a wide variety of attempts, many of which disappointed expectations.

The Washington Post listed earlier this month even in a mocking tone the following projects owned or paid for by Trump: Trump Taj Mahal, Trump Castle, Trump Plaza Atlantic City, Trump Plaza New York, Trump Hotels and Casino Resorts, Trump Tower Tampa, Trump Shuttle, Trump: The Game, Trump Magazine, Trump Mortgage, Trump Steaks, Trump mattresses, Trump pillows, Trump perfume, Trump shirts, Trump underwear, Trump University, Trump Vodka and Trump Foundation.

Behind every link is Trump’s embarrassing corporate history, such as the bankruptcies of companies that bore his name.

Atlantic City’s Trump Taj Mahal Casino is one of the companies founded by Trump (1990) and bankrupt (1991). He also received compensation from the new owners of the casino for the right to use his name.­

The Mar-a-Lago ensemble in Florida with its private clubs, vacation rentals, restaurants and movie theaters grew in popularity when Donald Trump became president.­

Presidential term has also partially mitigated the downturn in some of Trump ‘s businesses, according to a report by The New York Times. The popularity of the Mar-a-Lago bought by Trump grew with the presidency, as did the Trump Washington Hotel, even though it was operating at a loss.

Trump may hope that the debt settlement will also be more successful, or at least postponed, if he gets the next term, let alone the unlikely realization of his dream, even through the “negotiations” of the unconstitutional third presidency.

This was also referred to by the award-winning non-fiction writer and journalist Anne Applebaum in a recent HS interview.

“Trump has already realized that after the presidency, he will spend the rest of his life in various trials. His close circle is also afraid of prison sentences, ”Applebaum estimates.

That day Trump wants to postpone. The current term ends in January 2021, but preferably he would see himself as president until January 2025 or even longer.