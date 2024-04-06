United States | Did social media make young people sick?

In the United States, they want to tackle the use of social media by minors with various laws. Behind them is the idea of ​​social media's corrupting effect on young people, but is it just moral panic?

“This cunt, Ron DeSantismay have done something I agree with,” the US comedian Jordan Klepper would talk recently on The Daily Show.

The Florida governor just was accepted in the state, a law that completely prohibits the creation of social media accounts by 14-year-olds and requires the consent of guardians for those under 16. In addition, it orders the platform companies, under the threat of a fine, to find and remove the accounts already created by minors from their services.

Concerns about the effects of social media on the well-being of young people plague both Democrats and Republicans, so Klepper and many other critics of DeSantis have had to admit that they are on the same page.

For Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, it is important that parents can decide what kind of information young people have access to. Because of this, he wants both to ban talking about sexual minorities in schools and to limit young people's access to social media.

Thence despite the fact that the grievance is shared, there is no guarantee that the Florida law will take effect.

Similar legal reforms requiring parental consent for minors to use social media have failed in the past, for example in Ohio, in Utah and in Arkansas. According to federal judges, they could be unconstitutional and limit individual freedom.

In addition, the idea of ​​age limit control for the use of social media has raised questions. How to check the age of users without violating privacy protection?

Also at the federal level, ways have been sought for young people's use of social media.

Kids Online Safety Act, or more familiarly KOSA, concentrates in particular to limit the content that people under the age of 18 encounter on social media.

According to the bill, platforms should prevent children from seeing content that may idealize or lead to, for example, mental health disorders, violence, bullying, harassment or sexual abuse.

Basically, the idea sounds good.

Freedom of speech organizations such as Electronic Frontier Foundation however, have criticized the bill. They are concerned about who gets to define what is harmful to children and what is not.

The United States already has experience of what happens when politicians get to answer the question.

For example, DeSantis in the home state In Florida, legislation has sought to regulate how gender and sexuality or black history should be handled in schools. It is also considered “harmful to children” and parents should be allowed to decide what kind of information their children get about the world.

The organization field is also concerned about the KOSA bill, which restricts minors' access to harmful content, which also limits useful training and peer support, which can be especially important for minorities.

Pinssi supports the KOSA law initiative discussed in the senate, which aims to protect young internet users.

All Laws restricting teenagers' social media behavior are based on the same basic assumption: social media is not good for young people.

A social psychologist has presented these ideas in the US debate in recent weeks Jonathan Haidt. His recent book, The Anxious GenerationThe Anxious Generation, is quoted in Finland until.

According to it, smartphones are the cause of mental health problems in young people. Various applications – and especially social media applications – have taken away space from things that are important for children's development: play, sleep and face-to-face communication.

Since the collapse of young people's mental health and the rise of smartphones happened at the same time, Haidt sees many like others the connection between social media and youth nausea.

Haidt supports a 16-year age limit for social media services and wants to oblige technology companies to prevent use by those younger than that.

The legal reforms in the United States would certainly appeal to him.

The story of the corrupting effect of new technology on the youth is of course not new – even the radio was once feared to put an end to the imagination of young people. The difference now is that the statistics prove that the mental health of young people has collapsed.

However, for some, the explanation is too easy.

Kate Moore and Morgan Dynda took part in a competition measuring the speed and accuracy of writing text messages.

Nature– in the journal developmental psychologist Candice L. Odgers write that he believes that Haidti's book will sell well. After all, it tells a scary story that many parents are conditioned to believe.

Odger implies that Haidt would however confuse correlation and causality.

He says that numerous researchers, including himself, have tried to find a link between social media and mental health problems in young people. Still, at best, studies have only shown a weak connection between things.

When the results can be foundthey already say that young people suffering from mental health problems use social media more than others or in a different way compared to their healthy peers.

Odgers sharpens the complexity of the problem, but points out that those who have studied the suicide statistics of US youth have suggested the causes of the mental health crisis, for example, the opioid epidemic in the US, the widespread availability of weapons and the tough economic times. After all, many of today's young people were raised in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.

Haidt answered criticism on their own pages, and a well-known technology journalist, for example, joined the discussion Taylor Lorenzwhich by Haidt incites moral panic.

As is typical of academics' internet disputes, the fight will continue for a good while.

Teenagers' own perceptions of how social media affects them threaten to be left at its feet.

Fresh of the Pew Research Institute by The majority of American teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17 feel that social media brings more positive than negative experiences into their lives.

According to the survey, social media creates the experience for teenagers that they are connected to their friends' lives. They say that social media platforms are a place where they can present their creative side and the majority feel that they will be accepted on the platforms.

However, 54 percent of them recognized that it would be difficult to give up social media.

However, many teenagers were also worried about social media. Six out of ten respondents said they cannot control what information technology companies collect about them.

Of course, without a ready-made frontal lobe, it is more difficult to judge what is good for you and what is not. Nevertheless, it is interesting how the concerns of young people differ from those of parents.

When the Pew Research Institute figured it out in 2022, what American parents are worried about in relation to social media, the majority did not worry about the possible effects of social media on young people's mental health.

Instead, they worried about harmful content (46 percent), wasting time (42 percent) and the fact that teenagers don't pay attention to homework because of social media (38 percent).

Only 28 percent of parents said they worry about social media causing their teenagers anxiety and depression.

Maybe there is at least a grain of truth in the moral panic theory.

In March, protesters protested a decision by the US House of Representatives that the Chinese company that owns Tiktok should sell its business under the threat of a ban.

Also the wheels have been set in motion on this side of the Atlantic in terms of regulation. The EU has outlined that large technology companies responsible is to combat disinformation and hate content on its platforms.

Especially young people have wanted to be protected with the new one with the Digital Services Act, which entered into force in February. Based on it, for example, the targeting of advertisements based on information collected about minors is prohibited.

However, it is also in Europe bumped into to the same problem as in the United States: how to prove the age of users without violating privacy protection.

When the law entered into force, the matter had not yet been resolved.

More research and longer follow-up were needed to evaluate the effects of social media. Answers may be obtained if the United States and Europe move in different directions in terms of legislation.

If American youth are banned from using social media, by comparing future mental health statistics, it would have been possible to tell whether social media was really the cause of youth sickness.