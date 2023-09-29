United States | Dianne Feinstein, the veteran senator who broke many glass ceilings, has died

Feinstein was the first woman mayor of San Francisco and the first woman elected to the United States Senate from California.

90 years old Democratic senator from California Dianne Feinstein is dead, the US media says.

Feinstein was elected mayor of San Francisco in 1978. She was the first woman to hold the position.

Feinstein was also the first woman elected to the United States Senate from California. His senatorial career spanned more than three decades.

“She had a tremendous influence on younger women leaders, to whom she willingly opened doors,” U.S. President Joe Biden commented on Feinstein’s passing on Friday, according to the CNBC news channel.

Feinstein said she belonged to the political center, but often changed her mind, the US newspaper The New York Times wrote about Feinstein on Friday.

According to NYT, his biggest complete translations were related to US policy after the terrorist attacks of September 11.

Feinstein voted for the Iraq war and for a time supported the president George W. Bush the decision to establish the Guantanamo prison for terrorist suspects.

Already in 2007, Feinstein hoped to close the prison. He later participated in the creation of a report that condemned the way the United States had handled terrorist suspects.

Feinstein’s the last term in the Senate was due to end in 2025.

Due to her health problems, Feinstein announced in February that she would no longer run for office in the next election. He was the oldest sitting senator in the United States Congress.