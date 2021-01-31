During the inauguration of Joe Biden, the Senator was photographed lHis arms crossed, his hand-knitted mittens. The cliché, which went viral, allowed him to raise $ 1.8 million for charities.

“I found it !” The teacher from Vermont, designer of the famous mittens worn by Bernie Sanders, said on Saturday, January 30 that she had found a manufacturer to meet the colossal demand for mittens, sparked by the photo of the US senator during the invitation of Joe Biden. “I have great news! I’m partnering with Teddy Bear in Vermont to produce Bernie’s mittens for EVERYONE !!”, Jennifer Ellis said on her Twitter account, specifying that part of the earnings would go to charity.

This 42-year-old teacher, a fan of the socialist senator, had sent him a pair of mittens – in recycled wool, lined with fleece made from also recycled plastic bottles – after her loss to Hillary Clinton in the Democratic primary for the 2016 presidential election. , to console him. She knew from common knowledge that he liked them, nothing more.

But since the senator was photographed with these gloves on last January 20, his phone rings non-stop, his mailbox has exploded. And an infinite number of ‘memes’ – images created by Internet users – have ignited social networks. “Many, many of you have been looking to buy a pair of these awesome mittens. Unfortunately, I don’t really make them anymore. But I want to be sure you get a pair.”, explained the teacher in a video. She said she had received some 13,000 emails from people wishing to buy these mittens. “And not just a pair, they want a lot.”