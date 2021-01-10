Donald Trump found himself, on the night of Friday 8 to Saturday 9 January, deprived of his Twitter account. This symbolic decision comes a few days after the dramatic events of the Capitol. It was, for the person concerned, a major tool of his presidency, to bypass the traditional media. He must now do without his personal account.

Rather unusually, the social network was justified: “After reviewing the content of recent Tweets posted by the @realDonaldTrump account, and in light of the current context, we have made the decision to suspend this account in order to limit the risk of incitement to violence.“Twitter points directly to the responsibility of the 45th President of the United States in the intrusion of his supporters in Congress.