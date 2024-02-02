United States | Democrats begin their primary campaign without a real alternative to Biden

The result of the primary election in South Carolina will not be known until Sunday Finnish time.

of the United States in the southeastern state of South Carolina, the Democratic Party officially opens its presidential primary campaign today.

With a sitting president in the primaries With Joe Biden there are practically no viable challengers, and he is predicted to seal his victory with clear readings. A member of the House of Representatives by Dean Phillips is predicted to collect some percent of the votes.

At the end of January, the Democrats voted for a presidential candidate in New Hampshire, but the election had already been annulled for the Democrats in advance. The background was a dispute in which the state of New Hampshire decided to hold its vote first, even though the Democratic Party had tried to put South Carolina at the beginning of its own primary. Half of the national committee declared the New Hampshire primary results meaningless in advance.

However, Biden won in New Hampshire by a clear margin, even though his name was not even found on the primary election lists. However, in addition to the 21 candidates, there was an opportunity to write the name of one's own candidate on the ballot, and Biden's supporters could use this opportunity to vote for the president.

The result of the primary election in South Carolina will not be known until Sunday Finnish time. Voting ends at two in the morning Finnish time at the latest, and the results are expected shortly after this.

Republicans don't vote in South Carolina until February 24th. Then Nikki Haley gauge his support in his home state Donald Trump against. However, Haley is clearly in the position of a challenger on her home field as well.