LDemocratic Party legislators They held a closed-door meeting on Tuesday with the focus on determine support for the re-election bid of US President Joe Biden, something that has caused fissures within the party.

The meeting at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee took place at a time when a dozen congressmen from that side have asked the president to abandon the race, questioning his ability to continue in charge due to his His weak intervention in the debate against Republican Donald Trump is 81 years old June 27th.

“There are a variety of opinions, but we are all united in the fact that we cannot allow Trump to return to the White House,” said Congressman Hank Johnson after the meeting, adding that Democrats will decide on the path to take in the very near future and “will move forward.”

The day before, Biden himself had sent a letter to Democratic congressmen asking them to end the internal dispute and focus on defeating the former Republican president (2017-2021).

Rep. Lou Correa, a representative from California, said in remarks reported by The Hill newspaper that his party is “opening its eyes” to the fact that the presidential elections in November will be complicated. “This is going to be a dogfight.”

However, he urged that the controversy be brought to an end: “The candidate the voters elected is the candidate we have. It’s the voters who elected. Let’s go ahead, have a good campaign and we will win in November.”

The meeting led some who had expressed doubts about Biden to change their stance. This was the case of Congressman Jerry Nadler of New York: over the weekend he had called for him to leave and on Tuesday, according to The Hill, he told the press that Biden is the nominee and should be supported as such.

US President Joe Biden makes a campaign stop at an AFSCME (American Federation of State, Municipal and Local Employees) union local in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Photo:EFE Share

Another of those who had made it known that they preferred a new candidate, Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, saw the discussion as a positive thing: “This is exactly the kind of debate we should be having as a party. This is what democracy is all about.”

At the moment, according to the polls, Trump remains in the lead: he reaches 42.1% of voting intentions, 2.1 percentage points more than Biden, according to the average of polls conducted by the website FiveThirtyEight.

Biden himself expressed his dissatisfaction with the doubts surrounding his candidacy on Monday.

“I’m frustrated by the party elites. (…) Any of these guys who think I shouldn’t be running, let them run against me. Let them run for president, let them challenge me at the convention” in August in Chicago, he said on the MSNBC program ‘Morning Joe’.

“I’m not going anywhere,” Biden says in a call to MSNBC. He says he’s frustrated with “party elites” calling for him to step down and believes the “average voter” wants him to stay. “The American public is not going to walk away from me.” pic.twitter.com/Im0BiTK43V — Dori Toribio (@DoriToribio) July 8, 2024

For Congressman Pete Aguilar, chairman of the Democratic Caucus in the House of Representatives, The party must focus on highlighting that Trump poses a threat to democracy.

“The Democratic Caucus leadership is asking its members to speak out about the importance of preventing Trump from returning to the White House. Many of us were there when Trump was there. We know the chaos that comes from that,” he said at his weekly press conference on Capitol Hill.

The meeting on Tuesday, he said, “was a genuine listening exercise to put a perspective on the table and have a race that moves forward. We Democratic congressmen have a lot of confidence in the agenda we have,” he concluded, stressing that “right now Biden is the Democratic nominee” and they support him.